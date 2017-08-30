On GMR8: Preview of President Trump's visit to MO

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
The designation was given in recognition of the university's work on emergency readiness and procedures.
The designation was given in recognition of the university's work on emergency readiness and procedures.
A Southeast Missouri woman is recovering after a one vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
A Southeast Missouri woman is recovering after a one vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday night the death of a Turrell man after a crash Saturday night.
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday night the death of a Turrell man after a crash Saturday night.
The law enforcement community at the Craighead County Detention Center mourns as one of their former beloved K9s passed away Tuesday morning.
The law enforcement community at the Craighead County Detention Center mourns as one of their former beloved K9s passed away Tuesday morning.
Jonesboro city officials are exploring the possibility of a 6% pay raise for elected officials, but some city council members are a bit concerned about this taking place.
Jonesboro city officials are exploring the possibility of a 6% pay raise for elected officials, but some city council members are a bit concerned about this taking place.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.