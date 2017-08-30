Crew safe after reported train fire, crossings closed

Fire crews were called to a train fire Wednesday morning.

Craighead County Dispatch Director Jeff Presley stated the train caught fire near the Hinkley Ave. and Holman St. railroad crossing.

The fire was put out and the train's crew got off the engine safely, according to Presley.

According to dispatch, the railroad crossing at School St. is closed until further notice due to the fire.

There is no threat to Brookland Schools.

The Brookland Fire Department is investigating the cause.

