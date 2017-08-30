How to donate money, items to Harvey victims

In the wake of the devastation left by Harvey, many in Region 8 want to give back. There are several ways and many organizations that are stepping up to help.

Of course, the main way to give monetary donations is to give to the American Red Cross.

You can help by visiting the American Red Cross website, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. For more information from the Jonesboro chapter, call 870-932-3212.

Another way to give money is to go Kroger and donate while in the checkout line.

Meanwhile, several businesses and organizations are stepping up to donate much-needed items.

Click on the following links or posts to find out more (updates will come as they are received):

Bad Boy Mowers to send donations to Texas

Construction Network, Inc. (CNI)

Poinsett County road crew collecting donations for Harvey victims

St. Elizabeth’s Place, 3010 Middlefield Drive, Jonesboro, Arkansas will be collecting donations of supplies, (cleaning, baby needs, personal hygiene needs, bottled water/Gatorade) for those affected by the flooding in Texas at the facility through September 6th, where the supplies will then be delivered to Texas. If you need more information, please call 870-802-0090.

