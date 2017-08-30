Poinsett County road crew collecting donations for Harvey victims

County workers are collecting donations to help those recovering from the devastation of Harvey.

After just one day of gathering donations, the Poinsett County Road Department was hard at work loading one of two trucks they will take to Texas.

Wednesday morning county employees and some volunteers worked to organize supplies.

They are collecting paper towels, bottled water, nonperishable food items, and other necessities.

Poinsett County Judge Bob Cantrell said his crew stepped up wanting to help.

Cantrell said he can remember parts of Poinsett County flooding in 2010 and what damage just a small flood left behind.

“Your heart kind of goes out to those people when they see that there's nothing they can do or help themselves, and we just felt like as a county…we wanted to do everything we can to help those people get back in their homes,” Cantrell said.

The collection drive is a community effort. Cantrell said a local trucking company donated the trailers for them to carry the supplies.

“The people in Poinsett County have really turned out,” Cantrell said. “They care and have a good heart and that’s what we are all about is helping people.”

The Poinsett County road crew plans to take donations until Saturday.

Cantrell said anyone can drop off donations at the county shop in Harrisburg, Price Chopper in Harrisburg, Bills Fresh Market in Marked Tree, and Wal-Mart in Trumann.

Cantrell said they've already coordinated with churches and organizations in Texas, one in Baytown, ready to accept the donations.

“They have a huge warehouse that we can set it in, and then they’ll just distribute it as the water recedes,” Cantrell said.

For more information contact the judge's office at 870-578-5333.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android