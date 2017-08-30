Vehicle reported in the water at Craighead Forest Park

About 25 feet of retention wall to the new trail was damaged in the crash. (Source: KAIT)

Jonesboro police and rescue crews are at Craighead Forest Park for a vehicle in the water.

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch Director Jeff Presley states a driver was in the vehicle but she did make it out safely. She was the only person inside.

Wrecker and tow crews pulled the vehicle out.

JPD is investigating how the crash happened.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixon Huffstetler tells Region 8 News about 25 feet of retaining wall to the new trail was damaged.

Huffstetler says it may cost up to $100 per foot to repair the wall.

