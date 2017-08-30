Attorney: Arkansas man fatally shot by rangers had BB gun

YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) - An attorney representing the family of a man who was fatally shot by two park rangers while camping in northern Arkansas says the camper had a BB pistol on him.

A statement from Buffalo National River officials says the park rangers fired at 34-year-old Jonathan Bolger on Aug. 20 after he refused to drop the weapon.

Attorney David Ransin says the BB gun didn't have an orange tip on the barrel to indicate that it wasn't a real weapon. Ransin says Bolger brought the gun to fend off raccoons while camping at the Spring Creek Campground near Yellville.

Ransin says the state medical examiner's office has completed an autopsy but that a report hasn't been released.

The National Park Service, Searcy County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating.

