AR fire dept. boat crew sent to Texas

Heber Springs Fire Department boat and crew members Josh Combs, Ross Cothren, and Ryan Herrin. (Source: Heber Springs Fire Dept. via Facebook)

A fire and rescue crew from Heber Springs is in Texas to aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

According to the Heber Springs Fire Department, the department's boat and crew of three will be positioned in College Station to help in the rescue efforts in Houston.

The team consisting of Josh Combs, Ross Cothren, and Ryan Herrin was activated by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management earlier this week.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android