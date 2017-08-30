Police: purse thief says he needed cash to buy food for his daughter

A theft suspect reportedly admitted to stealing a woman’s purse, but told police he did it to feed his young daughter.

Jonesboro police officers were dispatched to Central Toyota on Stadium Boulevard on August 25. There, police made contact with the victim, who said her purse was stolen from her car.

"She stated her car was locked but she left her windows slightly cracked," a probable cause affidavit states. "She stated the only thing of value in her purse was a debit card, credit card, and her check book and $130 in cash."

Security video at the car dealership showed a black man pull up to the side of the building in a red XTerra and get out of the vehicle.

"After looking both directions he walked toward the victim vehicle and a couple of minutes later returns with a [sic] object in his hand," court documents state.

The car tag was visible in the surveillance video, and police were able to contact the owner of the car.

"He viewed the video and identified the driver as his roommate named Jarvus Heard," the affidavit says.

Police then contacted Heard and interviewed him at the police department.

"Heard admitted taking the purse from the victim's vehicle. He said he was running short of [sic] cash and needed to buy food for his 3-year-old daughter," court documents state.

Heard told police he then threw the purse and its contents into a dumpster at the Family Dollar on Gee Street.

Heard appeared before District Court Judge David Boling Wednesday.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge Heard with breaking or entering a vehicle; and theft of less than $1,000.

His bond was set at $1,000. He was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on September 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android