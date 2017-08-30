Homeless organization looking for volunteers

Helping the Undeserved Belong, or HUB, continues to help the homeless in Region 8 and they need the communities help.

Volunteers want to use an empty space to bring to life a hospitality room.

“This is currently the hospitality room and we all feel like it’s not very hospitable right now,” Missy Threadgill, a HUB volunteer said, as she showed Region 8 News around.

The room sits nearly bear with metal chairs and a couple of tables.

“We would like to spruce it up and make it more comfy,” she said. “This is the room that our guest who are homeless come in and wait while they get an interview with a volunteer. Many of them come in hungry, a lot of them come in from the heat in the summer and the cold in the winter. Most of them are stressed out.

Threadgill said she has taken on the challenge to fix the room up to make it like a home for homeless guests and could use the help.

“We foresee maybe some groups of furniture, maybe two or three groupings of furniture, area rugs, we need to paint the walls a calming color maybe a light blue or something like that,” she said. “We can see bookshelves, we want to make it homey. A place where maybe they can relieve some stress.”

Threadgill hopes volunteers and donors could help. She said the HUB is looking for groups like sororities, church groups, college students, painters, businesses and interior decorators.

If you are interested in donating or helping with the hospitality room, you can contact Threadgill at 870-243-4143.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android