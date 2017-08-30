State police working on training for gun law expansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A new Arkansas law dramatically expanding where concealed handguns are allowed takes effect this week, but the training required to carry those guns to college campuses, bars, state buildings and other locations may not be available until early next year.



The new firearm law gives Arkansas State Police 120 days after the measure takes effect on Friday to design the up to eight hours of additional training concealed handgun licensees will need to undergo before they can carry their weapons at college campuses and other places allowed under the new measure.

More than 225,000 people have concealed handgun licenses in Arkansas.



State Police say they're also developing the rules for colleges to submit security plans for exempting sporting events from the expanded guns law.

