Ambulance service expands to better serve community

The Spring River Paramedic Ambulance Service in Sharp County has recently expanded to meet the needs of their community.

They now operate out of four locations, which helps them better meet the needs of patients across the county.

There is a crew stationed near Cave City, one in Ash Flat, the main base at Cherokee Village, and one crew in Hardy.

The fourth crew was added a little over one year ago, in part because of the White River Medical Center’s emergency room being added at Cherokee Village.

General Manager Bart Schulz said their county is unique because of its shape.

“A lot of services can run out of one central base if their county is kind of square but because ours is so long and drawn out, to get to our patients quicker it’s better to have them scattered like this,” Schulz said. “We’ve worked and looked at how to consolidate bases and everything and it just works best for the people in the community if we scatter them like that.”

Now that the service’s administration office is in Ash Flat, the old office building in Cherokee Village is being renovated into a large classroom.

It will be used for things like EMT training, CPR classes, and other community-based classes.

“If the fire departments want to use it, if anyone in the community needs to use it for something not related to the ambulance service, they would be welcome to do so for any type of class,” Schulz said.

