Chamber works to unify businesses, grow local spending

The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to unify local business owners to promote spending and growth.

The organization’s leaders hope that getting business owners to work together will encourage more people to shop local in Sharp County.

Chamber of Commerce President Laura Sackett Clute said they want to make it more beneficial for businesses to be members.

“We’ve really tried to develop our website more and get more things out on Facebook to really get to all of the public in the area what our companies are doing,” Clute said.

The website has new advertisements and an event calendar to promote businesses and organizations.

Clute said these small business owners live and raise families in Sharp County, so they want the area to grow and attract new shops as well.

“We’re trying to get more companies to get involved with our member-to-member discount where a company would offer a discount that only a chamber member has access to and that would keep things more locally,” Clute said.

She pointed out that their shop local push is even more important this year since many businesses lost money over the Memorial Day weekend due to a widespread power outage.

The chamber has also developed a new app to go along with their website. It is available now for Android phones and will be ready for Apple devices soon.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android