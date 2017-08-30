Huge housing and lifestyle development coming to Lake City

A huge housing development is coming to Lake City as early as November.

According to developers with Cobb Family Partnership, the Magnolia Estates development will sit next to Riverside school with at least 200 houses.

The city council approved a rezoning request at the most recent council meeting.

The homes will sit on what used to be nearly 30 acres of agriculture land.

“We purchased this farm land two years ago because we knew it had potential,” part owner of Cobb and Company Real Estate Brokerage, Jerry Cobb, said. “I’m from Lake City, and I wanted to invest there with my family, and that’s what we did. The development is going to be by a family partnership called Cobb Family Partnership made up of my mother, my two sisters, and I. Me and my wife are representing them as their real-estate company.”

The houses, which will be craftsman style, will be a minimum of 1,600 square feet and built as large as 3,00 square feet. The subdivision comes in three phases.

“There will be small homes that the partnership has called The Cottages at Magnolia Estates with a smaller foot print,” Felicia Johnson, owner of Cobb and Company Real Estate Brokerage. “It’s aimed for people who are on the go, retired, or whoever doesn’t want large square footage.”

Cobb and Johnson said it is not just housing going into the subdivision, but other things to create a lifestyle in Lake City.

“There’s going to be a community garden, there will be running trails, there will be a park, everything community based,” Johnson said. “We are also looking at doing solar lights to light the sidewalks with bottle refilling stations with water. We want this to be more than just housing. We call it a lifestyle.”

Developers said if things go as planned, the construction on phase one, 36 houses, could start in November.

