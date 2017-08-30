Ash Flat receives lowered ISO rating

The city of Ash Flat found out their new ISO rating Wednesday.

They went from a 6 to 4.

Ash Flat Fire Chief Stacy Horton said this is the first time their ISO had been evaluated in 21 years.

He said he is proud of their new rating and thankful to the mayor and city council for approving the purchase of new equipment that made it possible.

Mayor Larry Fowler also said he was pleased with the new rating and commended the water and fire departments for working so well together.

A lower ISO rating often helps to reduce insurance rates for local businesses and homeowners.

