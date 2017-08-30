Catfish stockings resume with seniors’ fishing clinic and derby

MAUMELLE (AGFC) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program welcomes all anglers 55 years and older to come to Lake Valencia in Maumelle to join in the fun with a free senior citizen community fishing event, 9 a.m. until noon Friday, Sept. 8.

The fishing derby is free, but anglers should bring their own fishing gear. Seniors should also feel free to mingle and tell a fishing story or two. Music, food and door prizes will be provided.

The AGFC will hold a fishing clinic the day before the derby to get everyone primed for the big event. Instruction in fishing basics will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at the Maumelle Center on the Lake (No. 2 Club Manor Cove, Maumelle, AR). Register for the fishing clinic at seniorservices@maumelle.org or by calling 501-851-4344. No registration is needed for the derby the following day.