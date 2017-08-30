Healthy children's class set to begin

The NEA Baptist Clinic Wellness Center starts a free after-school program on Monday.

The Center for Healthy Children is an after school program aimed to attract children ages 8-12, with a body mass index of 30 or greater.

In the class, children will engage in exercise and learn about proper nutrition.

“They’ll do yoga, aerobics, we do water aerobics, we do stuff in the pool, we will go outside and do things as well,” Wellness Program Manager, Erica Huffstetler said. “Also, the parents and students will both come in and we will have weekly nutrition lessons on portion control, basic nutrition, what to eat. what healthy after-school snacks are good to eat.”

The 12-week program will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Huffstetler said there are still available spots for the class.

Anyone who is interested in more information can contact NEA Baptist Clinic Wellness Center at 870-936-7955.

“We are able to provide this free program because of the support of Duck Classic, an event that we host every December, as well as donations that we receive throughout the community," Huffstetler said.

