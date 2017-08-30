Jonesboro Chief Financial Officer announces resignation

Jonesboro Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Allen submitted her resignation Wednesday, effective Sept. 22 to enter the private sector.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Allen has been with the city for two years and has run an eight employee finance department while managing a $60 million budget.

Officials said under Allen, the city has received clean legislative audits and that Allen has worked on other issues including grants, human resources and information technology.

Mayor Harold Perrin said Allen has helped the city on multiple issues.

"Suzanne has been critical to our mission the past two years and while I am personally happy for her to have this opportunity, the City of Jonesboro will feel her loss," Perrin said. "She has played a vital role in not just running our finances, but explaining the city's inner workings to council members, assisting department heads and being my sounding board. Employees like her are hard to replace."

Allen said she enjoyed working for the city but could not pass up another job opportunity.

"It is a bittersweet time for me, because I admire and respect Mayor Perrin and the people I work with in the city of Jonesboro," Allen said. "But this is an opportunity for personal growth that I felt I couldn't pass up. I've loved this job, so even though I am excited about moving to my new position, there is a sense of loss in saying goodbye to people I genuinely love."

