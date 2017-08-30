Zach Williams surprises students at Williams Baptist College - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Zach Williams surprises students at Williams Baptist College

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Students at Williams Baptist College had a surprise visitor Wednesday as Christian singer and songwriter Zach Williams went there for their weekly chapel service. 

Williams, who has been nominated for a Grammy for his hit song "Chain Breaker", performed several songs and also spoke to students.

According to a statement from the college, students, faculty, and staff were told Wednesday morning that a special guest would present the chapel program.

When Williams arrived, the crowd responded enthusiastically.

In addition to playing several songs, Williams also spoke about his testimony of coming to Christ after battling alcohol and drug abuse. 

