TB&P: Nearly 800 applications approved for medical marijuana ID's

The application process has been fierce for people seeking identification cards to get medical marijuana in the state. But so far, there haven't been any applications for cultivation facilities in the Natural State.

According to a report from Talk Business & Politics, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has not received applications for growing and cultivation facilities but the Arkansas Department of Health has approved almost 800 marijuana registry identification cards.

The cards, according to the report, will not be given to patients until a month before the medical marijuana is available.

Both emergency and regular rules on the issue were approved by the state legislature in May and were presented to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

The commission began accepting bids June 30 from five groups on the eight growing facilities and 32 applications to operate the nearly 40 retail locations, Talk Business and Politics reported.

The deadline to turn in applications for the growing facilities and retail locations is Sept. 18.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android