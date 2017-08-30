Region 8 dive team to assist hurricane victims

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Dive Team is ready to show how generous Region 8 is by taking their efforts to Hardin County Texas to assist in water rescues during Hurricane Harvey.

“We are being deployed to Hardin County to attach with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management,” said Buddy Williams, leader of the dive team. “It will be about a 72 hour long trip but we are going to do whatever possible to help.”

Williams said they plan to begin the 12-hour-long trip Thursday and will work a solid 48 hours, before coming back.

“We are taking about one dozen trained guys, four jet boats, and our high water vehicle that we acquired from the military,” said Williams.

Williams added that it is only through the support of the community and county officials that their volunteer efforts were made possible.

“Thanks to the donations that came in that will pay for the fuel and travel expenses, we are able to travel,” said Williams. “Plus the county judge and Sheriff Yates backing us is a blessing as well.”

Williams said having their guys travel to Texas will get more qualified personnel to help in the rescues and will give Hardin officials a break.

“What I was told is that we will go door to door doing any kind of rescues needed,” said Williams. “Whether it is by boat or by vehicle.”

Williams said having to deal with hurricane regions and flooded areas does not come as a surprise to them.

“Of course, this is more widespread and we understand it will be tough to get in there but once we are, we will have trained medical personnel to help out,” said Williams. “The Hoxie Fire Chief is very trained in medical and he is coming with us and we are also bringing a RN.”

The group will also help distribute bottled water to residents in the community.

“State Representative Fran Cavenaugh actually donated 100 cases of water so we will be taking those out into the community,” said Williams.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Dive Team plans to begin their venture at 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Our team is no good without the people behind us,” said Williams. “The people who donated fuel money to us, the people that are donating the water that we are taking down. They are the ones that are making this happen for us. We got a great county, county judge, county sheriff, and chief deputy that support us. When we are ready to roll, they are always behind us. We are just trying to help out.”

