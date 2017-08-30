County gets new road equipment

The Craighead County Road Department has purchased a piece of equipment to add to their fleet that would make widening roadways much easier.

According to County Judge Ed Hill, they bought a road widener for $125,000.

“This will go a long way now,” said Eugene Neff, road superintendent. “It will save us time and money. Before we were dealing with a grader where we dump the material on the road and grade it out. It would take time and doesn’t look nearly as good.”

Wednesday, the road crew spent the day practicing the basic operations of the road widener on Rogers Chapel Road.

“We have a guy from Texas who is helping train our guys,” said Neff.

Neff said they will continue working on the road through Thursday, weather permitting.

“We've got about 300 or 400 miles of black top and a lot of them got a lot of traffic on them and the shoulders drop down and traffic runs off of them so this is going to help us out in the long run,” said Neff.

Neff said while they are working, he encourages drivers to take it slow and pay attention to flaggers directing traffic.

