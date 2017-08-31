Harvey in NE Arkansas, multiple crashes reported - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Harvey in NE Arkansas, multiple crashes reported

Rain as seen from Payneway. (Source: Louis Haskett via Twitter) Rain as seen from Payneway. (Source: Louis Haskett via Twitter)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The same storm system that caused mass devastation in Texas has moved north to shower down on Arkansas.

Many areas in Region 8 woke up to heavy rain Thursday morning from Harvey.

Since then, Jonesboro E911 Dispatch has been busy responding to at least eight reported crashes across Jonesboro and Craighead County:

  • Reports of overturned car HWY 18 east at the Black Oak curve, police dispatched.
  • I555 South of Nettleton-Rescue units dispatched to this MVA.
  • Crash reported @ 2407 Quality Way-no injuries. traffic slowed in this area.
  • Crash reported @ 2421 CR 623 Bay area-no injuries. one lane is blocked.
  • Crash with injuries reported @ HWY 18 &CR 687-Police & Rescue dispatched.
  • Crash reported @ 2005 Harrisburg road-no injuries. Traffic will be slowed. 
  • 2-car crash blocking one lane @ S. Caraway & Sandbrook-no injuries reported.
  • Police & Rescue dispatched to Matthews & Washington—one car accident.

Viewers posted about water on or near the roadways in Harrisburg:

According to the latest forecast, rain will continue to be a factor in most areas until late Thursday.

Several Flash Flood Warnings are in effect throughout the area.

Track the latest weather conditions online here or download our the StormTeam 8 Weather app. Just search "KAIT" in your app store.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Steak 'n Shake coming back to Jonesboro

    Steak 'n Shake coming back to Jonesboro

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-08-31 13:53:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-08-31 14:31:12 GMT

    A new restaurant was announced Thursday morning by Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development.

    A new restaurant was announced Thursday morning by Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development.

  • Harvey in NE Arkansas, multiple crashes reported

    Harvey in NE Arkansas, multiple crashes reported

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:45:37 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 13:39:15 GMT

    The same storm system that caused mass devastation in Texas has moved north to shower down on Arkansas.

    The same storm system that caused mass devastation in Texas has moved north to shower down on Arkansas.

  • How to donate money, items to Harvey victims

    How to donate money, items to Harvey victims

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-08-30 15:09:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:45:35 GMT

    In the wake of the devastation left by Harvey, many in Region 8 want to give back. There are several ways and many organizations that are stepping up to help.

    In the wake of the devastation left by Harvey, many in Region 8 want to give back. There are several ways and many organizations that are stepping up to help.

    •   
Powered by Frankly