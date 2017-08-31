Harvey in NE Arkansas, multiple crashes reported

Rain as seen from Payneway. (Source: Louis Haskett via Twitter)

The same storm system that caused mass devastation in Texas has moved north to shower down on Arkansas.

Many areas in Region 8 woke up to heavy rain Thursday morning from Harvey.

Since then, Jonesboro E911 Dispatch has been busy responding to at least eight reported crashes across Jonesboro and Craighead County:

Reports of overturned car HWY 18 east at the Black Oak curve, police dispatched.

I555 South of Nettleton-Rescue units dispatched to this MVA.

Crash reported @ 2407 Quality Way-no injuries. traffic slowed in this area.

Crash reported @ 2421 CR 623 Bay area-no injuries. one lane is blocked.

Crash with injuries reported @ HWY 18 &CR 687-Police & Rescue dispatched.

Crash reported @ 2005 Harrisburg road-no injuries. Traffic will be slowed.

2-car crash blocking one lane @ S. Caraway & Sandbrook-no injuries reported.

Police & Rescue dispatched to Matthews & Washington—one car accident.

Viewers posted about water on or near the roadways in Harrisburg:

According to the latest forecast, rain will continue to be a factor in most areas until late Thursday.

Several Flash Flood Warnings are in effect throughout the area.

