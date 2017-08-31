Steak 'n Shake coming back to Jonesboro

(Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development via Facebook)

A new restaurant was announced Thursday morning by Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development.

According to Haag Brown, a new Steak 'n Shake is coming to Jonesboro on Parker Road next to Colton's Steakhouse.

The announcement came from Facebook Live by the developer.

About 50 people are expected to be hired. It will be a 24-hour restaurant.

It is expected to open by April 2018.

Jonesboro is no stranger to Steak 'n Shake. The restaurant was previously stationed on S. Caraway Road before closing in 2003.

