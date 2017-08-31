Paragould man seriously injured after hitting garbage truck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould man seriously injured after hitting garbage truck

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Paragould man is recovering after a two-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County Wednesday.

Just before 6 a.m., Bobby Sipes, 34, was driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra east on Highway F near Holland.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sipes struck the rear of a 2004 Freightliner garbage truck that was stopped.

Sipes was airlifted to a Memphis, TN hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown as to whether or not Sipes was wearing a seat belt.

No one was in the garbage truck at the time of the crash, according to MSHP.

