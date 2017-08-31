Greene Co. man arrested for child porn

A Greene County man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to a news release by the Jonesboro Police Department, Patrick Mays, 19, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Several items of evidence were also taken by investigators.

Police state that in July the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received "several tips" that Mays had numerous images of child pornography on his computer.

Arkansas State Police also received similar tips, according to JPD.

Both agencies combined their investigations which led to the search and arrest warrants.

Mays is in the Greene County Jail and is held pending a probable cause hearing on Thursday.

