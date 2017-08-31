Arkansas juvenile center supervisor fired after escape - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas juvenile center supervisor fired after escape

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A supervisor at the Lewisville Juvenile Treatment Center has been fired after two juveniles escaped the jail.
    
Arkansas Department of Human Services spokeswoman Amy Webb told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the supervisor did not follow procedure and allowed the 16- and 17-year-olds who escaped to cross the campus without supervision.
    
The two teenagers escaped about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. They were recaptured the following day while walking along a rural road about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the jail.
    
Earlier this month, the department fired the director of a state-run juvenile jail in Harrisburg after a string of recent escapes at that facility.
    
Webb said the director of the Lewisville center was not fired because the escape was not a "systematic failure."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

