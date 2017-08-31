Expansion of AEDC program to include women-owned businesses

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission is expanding a program to minority business owners.

The AEDC hosted an event at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning to announce the expansion of the certification of the Minority Business Economic Development Act.

It will now be known as the Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise Act.

Karen Castle, certification manager of the AEDC’s Division of Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise, said it will include disabled veteran business owners, minority business owners, and women-owned businesses.

“We’re happy to make this landscape more diverse for all of the businesses in Arkansas,” Castle said. “Women business owners and other ethnic and service disabled veteran owned businesses will be able to take part in contracting opportunities with the state. We will offer technical assistance to help the businesses grow.”

Castle said it’s important for the state to focus on diversity as it relates to businesses and contracting opportunities.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android