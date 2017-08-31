JPD: Man dropped bag of meth on 2-week-old infant

Police say a man dropped a bag of drugs on an infant during an officer's investigation.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jonesboro Police Officer Christopher Jefferson contacted 31-year-old Marvin Lewis at his home.

Prior to meeting Lewis, the Street Crimes Unit officer stated in the incident report that he saw Lewis leave a "known drug house." Jefferson knew and confirmed Lewis was on felony probation.

Lewis was reportedly in the living room with two women and about five children when the officer spoke with him.

Jefferson said the man "was extremely nervous and tried to hide behind a wall" while the officer approached.

He then placed his right hand inside his pants pocket and moved his body away from the officer. Jefferson reported that after several commands to take his hand out of his pocket, the man did so but put it behind his back.

Lewis was asked several more times to show his hand.

As Lewis was putting his hands in the air, Jefferson stated the man dropped a plastic baggie with 0.6 grams of methamphetamine on a two-week-old infant.

The baggie fell on the infant and rolled to the floor, according to the police report.

Lewis was taken into custody and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Lewis appeared in Craighead County District Court Thursday. Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with felony possession of meth or cocaine, less than 2 grams; and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

Both charges carry with them the potential for 0-6 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000. Judge Fowler had given Lewis a temporary bond of $20,000. During his court appearance Thursday, he left the bond at that amount. Lewis is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on September 29.

