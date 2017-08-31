Police: search warrant uncovers man's "Secrets to Methamphetamine Manufacturing" book

A search warrant at a home on Fairview Drive uncovered drugs, paraphernalia, and a book titled “Secrets to Methamphetamine Manufacturing.”

The man who lived at the home now faces five drug charges, four of which are felonies.

A probable cause affidavit states Investigators Bryan Bailey and Chris Jefferson with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at a duplex in the 3000-block of Fairview Drive. Agents with the Drug Task Force assisted in executing the search warrant.

A DTF agent had two warrants for the arrest of the tenant, Areano Juarez Orta.

Orta was placed into custody before the search began.

A search of the bedroom turned up suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, pipes, marijuana and methamphetamine bongs, and marijuana grinders.

“Under his night stand there was a book labeled ‘Secrets to Methamphetamine Manufacturing,’” court documents state. “There were three different cameras on the outside of the apartment that were connected to three different televisions and they were seized as well.”

Orta appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler Thursday. Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Orta with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; felony possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; and two felony counts of delivery of meth or cocaine, greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.

The delivery charges, the most serious of the five he faces, carry with them the potential for 5 to 20 years in prison or a fine of up to $15,000 if convicted.

During the hearing, Judge Fowler spoke to Orta about the book.

“I’m not asking you to comment on the book but it was a little different reading that,” Judge Fowler said. Orta did not respond.

According to Investigator Bailey, Orta said the book previously belonged to his neighbor, who used to make meth but had passed away.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. His next court appearance is Sept. 29.

