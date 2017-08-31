Missouri mayor casts tie-breaking vote to stay in office

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) - A mayor in southwest Missouri will keep his post after breaking a tie and voting for himself twice.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Scott City Council voted to keep Mayor Norman Brant in office until an April election. Brant voted for himself as a councilman and then again as the mayor to break a 4-4 tie.

Council members Matt Koehler, Bill Schwartz and Pat Brazel also voted to keep Brant in office.

Koehler says he'd rather let the people elect a new mayor in April.

But Councilman Gary Spinks endorsed Councilman Randy Morse to serve as mayor.

Morse says he wanted to serve as mayor to keep things honest and open.

Koehler took the reigns as mayor after the Aug. 14 resignation of Ron Cummins, who resigned amid allegations that he abused his position.

