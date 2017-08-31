Flood warnings in effect as Harvey remnants cross Arkansas

For the latest on the track of Harvey's remnants and today's rainfall totals, watch Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan with the Region 8 StormTeam tonight, plus download the Region 8 StormTeam app for up-to-date alerts here: http://is.gd/FeSP0t »

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Flood warnings are in effect in eastern Arkansas as the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey sweep into the state.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that flash flooding is likely in an area where up to 9 inches of rain has already fallen, including parts of Woodruff, Prairie, Jackson, Monroe and White counties. Forecasters say another 2 inches of rain is possible.

Additional flash flooding is likely in northeastern Desha, East Central Lincoln and southeastern Arkansas counties. Forecasters say flash flood watches are in effect elsewhere.

Forecasters say heavy showers will continue across much of the southeast two thirds of Arkansas through Thursday night as the storm moves northeast. Winds will also be breezy, with gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph in parts of central, eastern and northeastern Arkansas.

