Flood warnings in effect as Harvey remnants cross Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Flood warnings in effect as Harvey remnants cross Arkansas

Flash flood areas highlighted in green. (Source: Region 8 StormTeam) Flash flood areas highlighted in green. (Source: Region 8 StormTeam)

For the latest on the track of Harvey's remnants and today's rainfall totals, watch Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan with the Region 8 StormTeam tonight, plus download the Region 8 StormTeam app for up-to-date alerts here: http://is.gd/FeSP0t »

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Flood warnings are in effect in eastern Arkansas as the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey sweep into the state.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that flash flooding is likely in an area where up to 9 inches of rain has already fallen, including parts of Woodruff, Prairie, Jackson, Monroe and White counties. Forecasters say another 2 inches of rain is possible.

Additional flash flooding is likely in northeastern Desha, East Central Lincoln and southeastern Arkansas counties. Forecasters say flash flood watches are in effect elsewhere.

Forecasters say heavy showers will continue across much of the southeast two thirds of Arkansas through Thursday night as the storm moves northeast. Winds will also be breezy, with gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph in parts of central, eastern and northeastern Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • How to donate money, items to Harvey victims

    How to donate money, items to Harvey victims

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-08-30 15:09:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-08-31 22:08:20 GMT

    In the wake of the devastation left by Harvey, many in Region 8 want to give back. There are several ways and many organizations that are stepping up to help.

    In the wake of the devastation left by Harvey, many in Region 8 want to give back. There are several ways and many organizations that are stepping up to help.

  • Flash flooding submerges cars in McCrory, Ark.

    Flash flooding submerges cars in McCrory, Ark.

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-08-31 22:07:14 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Tropical Depression Harvey led to severe weather warnings across the Mid-South as a result of heavy rain and the possibilities of flash flooding and tornadoes.

    Tropical Depression Harvey led to severe weather warnings across the Mid-South as a result of heavy rain and the possibilities of flash flooding and tornadoes.

  • Osteopathic program boosting local economy

    Osteopathic program boosting local economy

    Thursday, August 31 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-08-31 21:03:04 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-08-31 21:49:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    A program at Arkansas State University is having a huge impact on the Jonesboro’s economy.

    A program at Arkansas State University is having a huge impact on the Jonesboro’s economy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly