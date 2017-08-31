Several business owners busted for illegal gambling

After several months of an ongoing investigation of illegal gambling operations in Lepanto, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants to multiple businesses Thursday.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, the findings from the warrants determined the businesses operated gambling machines that were paying out winnings in cash, which is against the law.

Those businesses include:

Judy’s Snack House at 135 Greenwood Avenue

Lepanto Auction at 215 Greenwood Avenue

Landen’s Tires at 501 Greenwood Avenue

Mama’s Attic at 301 Greenwood Avenue

Harbin’s Body Shop at 314 Didemma Avenue

T&B Outdoors at 326 Greenwood Avenue

Molder said the owners of each business are now facing charges. Two of the businesses are owned by the same owner.

Molder stated in a press release they are methodically processing the evidence seized in the search warrants due to the complexity of the case.

As of right now, the names and charges in this investigation have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android