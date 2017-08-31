Several business owners busted for illegal gambling - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Several business owners busted for illegal gambling

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Slot machines seized from businesses (Source: Sheriff Kevin Molder) Slot machines seized from businesses (Source: Sheriff Kevin Molder)
LEPANTO, AR (KAIT) -

After several months of an ongoing investigation of illegal gambling operations in Lepanto, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants to multiple businesses Thursday.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, the findings from the warrants determined the businesses operated gambling machines that were paying out winnings in cash, which is against the law.

Those businesses include:

  • Judy’s Snack House at 135 Greenwood Avenue
  • Lepanto Auction at 215 Greenwood Avenue
  • Landen’s Tires at 501 Greenwood Avenue
  • Mama’s Attic at 301 Greenwood Avenue
  • Harbin’s Body Shop at 314 Didemma Avenue
  • T&B Outdoors at 326 Greenwood Avenue

Molder said the owners of each business are now facing charges. Two of the businesses are owned by the same owner.

Molder stated in a press release they are methodically processing the evidence seized in the search warrants due to the complexity of the case.

As of right now, the names and charges in this investigation have not been released.

