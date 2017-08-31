Rector Labor Day event to go on despite rain

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
The city of Rector will host their annual Labor Day Picnic event this weekend through Monday.
The Randolph County Fair is in town this week, however recent rains are posing a threat to one of their big events.
Flood warnings are in effect in eastern Arkansas as the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey sweep into the state.
In the wake of the devastation left by Harvey, many in Region 8 want to give back. There are several ways and many organizations that are stepping up to help.
Tropical Depression Harvey led to severe weather warnings across the Mid-South as a result of heavy rain and the possibilities of flash flooding and tornadoes.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
The much-anticipated eclipse will darken parts of the U.S. Monday afternoon from a path stretching from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
