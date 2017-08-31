Rector Labor Day event to go on despite rain - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Rector Labor Day event to go on despite rain

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Rector will host their annual Labor Day Picnic event this weekend through Monday.

The event includes various vendor booths, pageants, food and a parade.

Volunteer Barbi Anderson says recent rain could have some an effect on particular events, but the majority of the festivities will go on as planned.

She said while parade float preparations and a golf tournament might be at risk, other outdoor events will still go on as planned.

The event is what many call a homecoming and also serves as a fundraiser for Woodland Heights Cemetery.

Anderson says the event typically draws a large crowd and she hopes people come out despite the possibility of rain.

"This is imperative that we have a huge fundraiser, but it's also imperative, also goes hand in hand with our community and our love for our community."

Anderson says she is optimistic about the conditions for Monday's picnic event.

"We're going to have wonderful no rain on that day," she said.  "Even if it's raining, that still doesn't hamper anything because people still come out to visit."

