Fair association deals with rain threat

The Randolph County Fair is in town this week, however recent rains are posing a threat to one of their big events.

The rodeo is set to be held on Friday and Saturday and with the possibility of rain, there is a risk it could be canceled.

President of the County Fair Association Doug Hutsell says the rodeo has only been canceled once before.

Hutsell says the rodeo would only be canceled if lightning was spotted in the area or rain became too heavy.

He said the rodeo is one of the fair's biggest money makers.

"That's our income," said Hutsell. "So, if we lost our rodeo we would probably have to extend our credit."

He said the carnival, vendor booths, and other scheduled indoor events are set to go on, however, some events may be relocated.

"If it rains too hard I don't know if they'll have the horse show," he said. "If we do, we'll move it under the show arena."

Hutsell says there will still be plenty of indoor attractions for people who still plan to come out in spite of the weather.

