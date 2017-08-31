Farmers battle flooding at key time - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Farmers battle flooding at key time

Water began covering fields in Poinsett County Thursday due to heavy rains. (Source: KAIT) Water began covering fields in Poinsett County Thursday due to heavy rains. (Source: KAIT)
POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Poinsett County farmers are facing flooding problems at a difficult time, with soybeans needing water in the worst way possible and harvest season just around the corner. 

Officials say that while two inches of rain is good for most farmers, six inches of rain is not. 

Craig Allen, an official with the University of Arkansas Agriculture Extension Office in Poinsett County, said Thursday that farmers worked late into the night Wednesday night and into early Thursday to get crops out of the ground. 

Allen said farmers tried to harvest as much corn as possible before the storm hit. Also, farmers did not have to deal with heavy winds helping to keep rice crops in good shape. 

While the rain can create either a muddy or a slow harvest due to farmers not being able to get into the fields, Allen said it could have been worse. 

"It's late enough right now where not many bolls are open," Allen said. "If some earlier cotton bolls would have started being opened, you'd have hard-lock and the water getting in them. But I think the cotton will be pretty good."

The farmers have been working overtime and spending a lot of money after flooding in May forced farmers to replant crops, Allen said. 

As for roads, high water had receded Thursday morning on Highway 14 in Jackson and Poinsett counties. However, water covered several gravel roads in the area. 

