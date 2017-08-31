"Raising the Globe!" campaign underway

Notice anything missing these days while shopping, eating or walking down Main Street? Perhaps you might have seen the Globe mural some time or another if you looked up near the intersection at Huntington and Main Streets.

"It was originally restored there in the early 2000's," Hailey Knight, former executive director of the Downtown Jonesboro Association, said. "It was unfortunately painted over two summers ago."

The Globe Drug Store had a long history in downtown Jonesboro. The original Globe Drug Store sign was on the north side of Kimono’s Japanese Restaurant. As early as 1890, according to the earliest map available, the structure at 300 S. Main Street housed a drug store. City directories from 1906 confirm the Globe Drug Store was in operation there.

"It's an original art sign," LaDawn Fuhr, graduate assistant in Heritage Studies at Arkansas State University said. "An art sign is different from the beautiful murals that Hailey's group has been painting all over town. The Globe is only one art sign in Jonesboro. There are some that are called 'ghost signs' where you can't see them, but you can see an outline of them."

Fuhr said the Heritage Studies program and some of the students from the program recognized that there are eight out there.

"Raising the Globe" is a campaign underway right now. Restoration of the art sign is estimated to cost up to $8,000-$10,000 for art supplies, removal of paint, and labor, and will take several weeks to complete.

"We've initiated a fundraising effort on YouCaring.com," Fuhr said.

You can make a donation online here: https://www.youcaring.com/search/go?w=downtown%20jonesboro%20mural.

Ghost signs like the Globe sign, currently covered by paint, represent an earlier era of history when business owners hired sign painters, known as “wall dogs,” to advertise their business. The original Globe sign was so faded that it was difficult to make out the original design by the 1990s.

It was restored 15 years ago because it was such a prominent painting in Jonesboro and the Globe Drug Store has a long history that people still remember.

“Raising the Globe” is a collaboration between the Downtown Jonesboro Association (DJA), West End Neighborhood Association, and Arkansas State University Heritage Studies Ph.D. program, these three entities will work together to restore the iconic Globe advertising sign in downtown Jonesboro.