Coroner confirms homicide investigation underway

According to Independence County Coroner Wesley Gay, authorities are investigating a homicide.

Details are scarce as to what exactly happened but Gay said authorities believe the homicide may have happened in Cleburne County. The body was found in Independence County.

Authorities in Independence County also referred comment on the case to their counterparts in Cleburne County.

As of right now, authorities in Cleburne County have not been able to provide Region 8 News with any additional details about the case.

