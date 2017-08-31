Coroner confirms homicide investigation underway - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Breaking

Coroner confirms homicide investigation underway

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to Independence County Coroner Wesley Gay, authorities are investigating a homicide. 

Details are scarce as to what exactly happened but Gay said authorities believe the homicide may have happened in Cleburne County. The body was found in Independence County. 

Authorities in Independence County also referred comment on the case to their counterparts in Cleburne County. 

As of right now, authorities in Cleburne County have not been able to provide Region 8 News with any additional details about the case.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    Coroner confirms homicide investigation underway

    Coroner confirms homicide investigation underway

    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-09-01 02:33:20 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-01 02:42:12 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Independence County Coroner Wesley Gay, authorities are investigating a homicide. 

    According to Independence County Coroner Wesley Gay, authorities are investigating a homicide. 

  • Harrisburg police, DYS work on security

    Harrisburg police, DYS work on security

    Monday, August 14 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-08-14 17:46:23 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-09-01 02:29:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The escape of several juveniles at the Division of Youth Services facility earlier this year has both Harrisburg police and DYS working on increasing security at the facility. 

    The escape of several juveniles at the Division of Youth Services facility earlier this year has both Harrisburg police and DYS working on increasing security at the facility. 

  • How to donate money, items to Harvey victims

    How to donate money, items to Harvey victims

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-08-30 15:09:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-09-01 02:10:02 GMT

    In the wake of the devastation left by Harvey, many in Region 8 want to give back. There are several ways and many organizations that are stepping up to help.

    In the wake of the devastation left by Harvey, many in Region 8 want to give back. There are several ways and many organizations that are stepping up to help.

    •   
Powered by Frankly