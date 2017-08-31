Man detained in connection with Independence County/Cleburne County murder investigation

A man is in custody in connection with a murder investigation ongoing in two counties.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in the bed of a truck in Independence County.

However, Sheriff Stephens says the murder occurred in Cleburne County but the body was discovered at Marshall Diesel Service on County Yard Road in Batesville.

A 31-year-old man has been detained in connection with the murder, but no charges or names have been released since it's a multi-county investigation.

More information should be released pending the outcome of the investigation.

