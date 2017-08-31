Names released in Independence County/Cleburne County murder investigation

A man is in custody in connection with a murder investigation ongoing in two counties.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in the bed of a truck in Independence County.

Saturday, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said that woman was identified as Brittany Marshall.

Her husband, 31-year-old Terry Marshall, was taken into custody in connection with the murder.

Sheriff Brown said formal charges are pending.

Although the murder happened in Cleburne County, Sheriff Stephens said the body was discovered at Marshall Diesel Service on County Yard Road in Batesville.

Officers then went to a Brittany Marshall's home in Drasco, in eastern Cleburne County, and found evidence that the murder happened there.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android