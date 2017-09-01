Man seriously hurt in crash near Doniphan

A Ripley County crash seriously hurt a Southern Missouri man after he was thrown from his vehicle Thursday.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William L. Matthews-Tucker, 20, of Grandin was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger east on Highway 142.

Matthews-Tucker got about a mile west of Doniphan around 12:45 p.m. and left the road.

That caused him to overturn and threw him out of the vehicle, according to MSHP.

An ambulance took him to Southeast Health Center of Ripley County in Doniphan in serious condition.

The report stated Matthews-Tucker didn’t have a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Ranger was totaled.

