Police organize gun take back event months after deadly shooting

In light of a deadly shooting in May, police have set up three dates to take back guns in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police officers will be on hand during the gun take back days to receive firearms with no questions asked.

In return, those turning in guns will get a $50 gift card to local businesses for every gun handed over to police.

On Friday JPD released the following dates and times for the trade in:

September 21st, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St.

September 22nd, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St.

September 23rd, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at The Jonesboro City Pool, 1421 W. Nettleton Ave.

According to Jonesboro police, the department was approached by a concerned citizen following the deadly shooting at The Basement on May 14.

The citizen came with a proposal to partner with community advocates and sponsor an event to remove guns in the city.

JPD added the goal of the event is to reduce violence in Jonesboro.

