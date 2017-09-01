Gov. authorizes deployment of 1,500 guardsmen to TX

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has authorized the deployment of 1,500 Arkansas National Guardsmen to Texas to aid in recovery efforts post-Hurricane Harvey.

The announcement came Friday morning in a news release from the governor's office.

According to Major William Phillips with the Arkansas National Guard, the following units will be headed to Texas:

77th Aviation: two Blackhawk helicopters with approximately 10 Soldiers conducting search and rescue missions.

61st Civil Support Team: Approximately 15 Soldiers and Airmen are conducting soil, water and air sampling support to local authorities to determine the presence of toxins.

189th Airlift Wing: Airmen are sending a Mobile Emergency Operations Center to help responders conduct command and control operations.

“After speaking with General Mark Berry and ADEM Director A.J. Gary this morning, and based upon a request from the State of Texas, I’ve authorized a deployment of 1,500 National Guardsmen from Arkansas to Texas to assist in the recovery efforts there,” Hutchinson in the news release.

They are scheduled to deploy on Saturday and could be there for up to 30 days, according to Hutchinson.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android