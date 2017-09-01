Arkansas tied for third worst in U.S. for obesity report

Despite statewide efforts to combat obesity, Arkansas tied for third worst for obesity in the United States in a recent study.

According to "The State of Obesity" report by the Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, 35.7 percent of Arkansas adults were considered obese, based on their reported height and weight, in 2016, up from 34.5 percent in 2015.

Alabama also ranked third and had the same percentage of adults considered obese.

West Virginia ranked first, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas/Alabama in third, and Louisiana ranked 5th.

