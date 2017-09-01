Man, woman accused of putting marijuana in one-year-old's diaper

Jonesboro police say a woman put marijuana inside her one-year-old's diaper during a traffic stop.

According to the incident report, around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, six people were pulled over for an improper right-hand turn and driving with the headlights off.

During the traffic stop, police stated all six people stepped out of the car, but due to the rain, 35-year-old Virginia Williams and the baby she was holding were placed in the back of a squad car out of the rain.

Police searched the car, and the people who were in the car, but found no drugs.

The report shows, officers then called another officer to the scene to search Williams, but nothing was found.

Officer Talley stated the police cruiser now smelled like marijuana and only the baby was inside.

The report states officers then checked the sleeping baby for drugs being stored on, or near, her.

Police say during the search the baby remained asleep, but officers found a small clear plastic bag of marijuana inside the baby's pajamas and then found two more plastic bags of marijuana inside the baby's diaper on her genitals.

According to police, 35-year-old Jeremiah Smith claimed the marijuana was his and he passed it back to Williams as he was being pulled over, but that he did not hide it on the baby.

Williams told police she did not know how the marijuana was concealed in the baby's clothing.

The report stated Williams was the only one holding the baby for the duration of the investigation.

Williams told police she was the child's babysitter.

Both Williams and Smith were cited for possession of a schedule 4 drugs less than 4 ounces and endangering the welfare of a minor in the 3rd degree.

They were given a court date of Sept. 6.

The report shows the Department of Children and Family Services were called to the scene, but the baby was released to the care of her father who was on the scene.

