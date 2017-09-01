Good Samaritans stop assault in Arkansas, catch suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police in central Arkansas say a woman and her boyfriend who saw another woman being attacked stopped, and the boyfriend chased and caught the suspect and held him until officers arrived.



Police say Priscella Eatmon and Ladell Johnson were driving in southwest Little Rock when they saw the woman being attacked shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Eatmon and Johnson stopped, with Johnson chasing and catching the suspect in a church parking lot.



Police arrested 19-year-old Kalon Henry on charges of attempted rape, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.



Henry pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday.



Eatmon told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the victim could have been her mother, her grandmother or her child and she would want someone to stop and help.

