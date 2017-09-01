Police find loaded handgun in wanted felon's pants pocket

A felon with a history of unlawful use of a weapon in multiple jurisdictions was arrested by the Jonesboro Police Department on Aug. 31 for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A probable cause affidavit states the Jonesboro Police Department had an active bench warrant out for the arrest of Guy Turner for possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Court document state when Patrolman First Class Gary Jackson made contact with Turner in the 1800-block of Red Wolf Blvd., Turner told the officer his name was “James Reynolds.”

After confirming his true identity, Jackson arrested Turner and found a loaded Taurus .380 ACP semi automatic handgun in his pants pocket.

Court documents state Turner has been charged with drug and weapons charges in Jackson and Buchanan County, MO. The charges date back to 1999, 2000, and 2006.

Though he was arrested by JPD, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department also had an active bench warrant out for Turner’s arrest. They also wanted him for possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Turner appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler Friday. Fowler found probable cause to charge him with possession of a firearm by certain persons, and one count of obstruction of justice out of Jonesboro, as well as possession of a firearm by certain persons out of Craighead County.

For his charges in Jonesboro, Turner’s bond was set at $50,000. His bond for his charges through Craighead County is $25,000. His next court date is Sept. 29.

