JPD: sex offender failed to notify police of his new address

Jonesboro police say a level 2 registered sex offender failed to comply with sex offender registry requirements.

A probable cause affidavit states William Van Gosha is required to register his address with JPD every 6 months.

“Arkansas law required all persons required to register as a sex offender in the State of Arkansas notify the jurisdictional agency 10 days prior to any change of domicile,” court documents state.

On Aug. 20, JPD Sex Offender Registry Specialist Natasha Kaja went to Gosha’s listed address in the 1600-block of Brooke Circle.

“Natasha Kaja spoke with William Van Gosha’s mother who said her son moved into the home with his girlfriend 2 days ago and she hasn’t seen him since then,” the affidavit states.

The next day, Gosha went to the police department and said he’d moved to the 100-block of County Road 716, just outside of Jonesboro city limits.

Gosha was shown documents he signed stating he must notify police 10 days prior to moving. He was arrested for failure to register/fail to comply with reporting requirements and was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Gosha appeared before a judge Friday afternoon, where probable cause was found to charge him with failure to register.

His bond was set at $2,500, and he was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on Sept. 29.

According to the Arkansas Crime Information Center, a level 2 sex offender has a moderate risk of reoffending. ACIC states Gosha is convicted of computer exploitation of a child.

