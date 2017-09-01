JPD: woman stole items from storage units she thought were abandoned

A woman arrested for breaking into storage units and stealing from them told police she thought the items were abandoned.

In mid-August, an employee of U-Storage, 1020 Neil Drive, reported to police that 5 customer storage units had been broken into. Approximately $2,000 worth of goods had been taken.

“Video captured Brandi Riggs who was a previous renter entering the units over a several day period and take items,” court documents state. “These storage units had the locks cut from them by 2 white males approx. 20 minutes prior to Brandi Riggs and 2 witnesses seen loading the property up.”

Jonesboro police made contact with Riggs on Aug. 16.

“She began to make the spontaneous utterance that she had in fact taken the items from the storage units but claimed that it was abandoned property since it didn’t have a lock on it or a green sticker,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Riggs allegedly told police she’d done this numerous times over the years.

The officer explained though she assumed the units were abandoned, they were not.

She returned a large amount of the stolen property.

Riggs appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler Friday. He found probable cause to charge her with breaking or entering and theft of more than $1,000. Both charges are class D felonies.

Judge Fowler ordered Riggs to appear in court again on Sept. 29, then released on her own recognizance.

