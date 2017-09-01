Search underway after inmate escapes from Cross Co. Jail

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing inmate.

According to a news release, Larry Jackson, Jr. escaped from the Cross County Jail late Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said Jackson, Jr. walked out through an unsecured door. He was being moved to another cell, distracted a jailer and ran through the door.

According to the sheriff's office, he was arrested on a recent battery charge and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Jackson, Jr. should not approach him. Instead, call the Cross County Sheriff's Office at (870) 238-5700.

