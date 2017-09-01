UPDATE: Escaped inmate turns himself over to sheriff's office

A Cross County inmate who was on the run is now back in jail.

Sheriff JR Smith stated on Facebook that Larry Jackson, Jr. turned himself over to authorities on Monday around 5:50 a.m.

He reportedly walked into the lobby of the Cross County Jail and surrendered without incident.

Jackson's girlfriend was able to convince the man to turn himself in after "several days of lengthy talks" with the sheriff, according to Smith.

Jackson had escaped from the Cross County Jail on Aug. 31.

The sheriff's office said Jackson walked out through an unsecured door. He was being moved to another cell, distracted a jailer, and ran through the door.

He was arrested on a first-degree battery charge before the escape.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android